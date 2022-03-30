GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Crows Crows Crows announced today that an enhanced version of the indie hit The Stanley Parable is releasing on April 27. The Ultra Deluxe version will come out on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

The Stanley Parable first released in 2011 as a Half-Life 2 mod. A standalone version debuted in 2013. The narrative-driven game won praise for its humor and expectations-subverting formula.

Ultra Deluxe brings the game to console for the first time, but it also adds new content for all platforms.