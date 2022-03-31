GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

The Entertainment Software Association confirmed today that the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) event is going to be canceled for 2022.

The ESA had already signaled it would not do a physical event in Los Angeles and it was considering replacing it with an online event. But now the online event is also canceled.

I had already heard that competition from Geoff Keighley’s online Summer Game Fest, which is returning in June, made it hard for the digital E3 to get traction. The priority is to get back to a hands-on experience at an in-person event.

In a statement provided to GamesBeat, the ESA said:

E3 will return in 2023 with a reinvigorated showcase that celebrates new and exciting video games and industry innovations. We previously announced that E3 would not be held in person in 2022 due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19. Today, we announce that there will also be no digital E3 showcase in 2022. Instead, we will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer. Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favorite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media, and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience. We look forward to presenting E3 to fans around the world live from Los Angeles in 2023. Look for more news and announcements soon. ESA

The ESA made some additional comments that signaled its hope of revitalizing the event in some way when it resumes in 2023.

“Our members look to the ESA to deliver an experience that revitalizes the event in a new and exciting way. That’s why we are using this time to shape plans for 2023 and are working with our members to ensure that the revitalized showcase sets a new standard for hybrid industry events and fan engagement,” the ESA said. “We look forward to the individual showcases planned for 2022 and will join the community in celebrating and promoting the new titles being presented. ESA made the decision to focus its resources and use this time to shape our plans and deliver an all-new experience that delights fans, who have the highest expectations for the premier event in video games.”