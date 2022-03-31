We are excited to bring Transform 2022 back in-person July 19 and virtually July 20 - August 3. Join AI and data leaders for insightful talks and exciting networking opportunities. Learn more about Transform 2022

Journeys, a popular shoe brand, has announced a new partnership with Karl Jacobs and his company Night Media. Jacobs, who got his start with popular streamer MrBeast, is currently one of the top streamers on Twitch. He will serve as the brand’s creative ambassador.

The shoe brand is coming off of a record setting year of sales and operating profit. Karl Jacobs recently released his own line of merchandise, so he has thoughts on how to successfully market to teens. Jacobs will work with the company on campaigns for summer, back-to-school, and the holidays.

“We are excited to have Karl Jacobs join the Journeys’ family. He immediately stood out to us as someone who shares our passion for creativity, authenticity and self-expression — with unparalleled enthusiasm and a work ethic to match. He will play an integral role in our strategic approach to introducing ourselves and engaging with the gaming community in an authentic and meaningful way,” said Kari Irons, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Journeys. “Gaming is fueling youth culture right now and we know we need to earn our place and build trust with the community first. We are ecstatic for the value and expertise Karl brings in guiding us through this and also for our partnership with gaming firm Loaded in connecting us to creators and content partners like Karl, who share our core values and want to build long-lasting partnerships and connections.”

Karl Jacobs added, “As the newly appointed Creative Ambassador for Journeys, I’m excited to combine my love for gaming, creativity and fashion to introduce a new generation of gamers as well as people in general to the brand.”

Journeys worked with gaming firm Loaded to find Jacobs. With a lineup of shoes that are aimed at teens, Journeys is a natural fit for the streamer.

“Loaded’s Brand Advisory Business is helping brands such as Journeys enter the gaming zeitgeist in a more strategic and authentic way. Journeys understands that working with the gaming community shouldn’t be just a one-off campaign, but a long term initiative that is integrated into a brand’s marketing strategy,” said Nadia Tseng, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Loaded. “We are excited to continue working with Journeys on how they are engaging new audiences through gaming, creator and content partnerships.”