Mana Interactive has unveiled a new payment and reward “neobanking” platform designed for video game lovers.



The Boston-based startup said it will enable users to take advantage of its Mana deposit account and Mana Visa Depit Card in a way that rewards both gaming activities and purchases across popular games.

Here’s what it means by “neobanking.” Mana has a unified platform gives players new incentives to engage with their favorite games and take advantage of being rewarded for everyday purchases. Rewards can then be redeemed through the Mana mobile app for game keys, gift cards, in-game currency and more.

Added benefits include discounts on top game subscription services and exclusive access to events, gaming hardware, betas, demos, and more. It’s one more example of the Leisure Economy, or getting paid to play games.

Mana offers free and paid options

Mana will offer two types of accounts: the free Mana Account and the subscription-based Mana Pro Account. Mana Pro requires a yearly subscription of $119.95 ($9.99/month) and offers boosted rewards and exclusive perks in addition to a high-end metal card.

Early adopters who sign up for Mana Pro during the waitlist period will be able to join the program at a discounted price of $69.95. Both accounts tie seamlessly into a gamer’s lifestyle, providing rewards, perks and benefits that are meaningful to how they live their lives.

Support for the world’s top multiplayer games

Several top games will be supported on Mana to bring the platform’s users the widest selection of games to earn rewards from playing. When it launches, Mana will immediately support some of the most iconic games currently available on consoles, PC and mobile.

Consumers can sign-up to the waitlist now at this link. Those who sign-up before the product launches this summer will receive a Day One badge on their Mana Rewards Account, and the first 1,000 to do so will receive 10,000 Mana Points to redeem in the shop.

Mana is also hosting a waitlist program that further rewards early-adopters for introducing others to the new digital financial platform and even more rewards for engaging with the brand’s channels. The more friends they refer and interact with Mana, the more rewards they earn.

Mana has partnered with MVB Bank Member FDIC to offer a deposit account to people 18 years of age or older.

Founded in 2021, Mana Interactive has secured over $7 million in seed funding.