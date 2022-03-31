GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Wisdom Gaming and Riot Games today revealed details about the upcoming Wild Rift North American Series (WNS) Season 1 Championship. The in-person event will take place at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota from April 29-May 1.

This marks the culmination of the partnership between Wisdom and Riot, the former being in charge of operations for the event. Jaycie Gluck, senior VP of Wisdom Gaming, said in a statement, “Having the Regional Championships take place in person marks a first for the community and the esports community within the Twin Cities who will benefit greatly from this event and future events we plan to bring through our space within Mall of America.”

The top 8 teams in the WNS will compete in the event, and the winner will represent North America in the Wild Rift Icons Global Championship. They’ll also win part of an $80,000 prize pool. So far, the teams that qualify include Immortals and Sentinels.

Chad Smeltz, Riot’s product lead for Wild Rift esports in North America, added, “The competitive experience for our players within Season 1 has been thrilling to witness. We are confident that the WNS Season 1 Championship event will only amplify the success we’ve seen with the tournament and within the community.”