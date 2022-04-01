GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

On this week’s episode of GamesBeat Decides, editor Mike Minotti yells at fellow editor Jeff Grubb for not liking a video game. So it’s pretty normal. But they also discuss the big news, including PlayStation’s new subscription service. The crew then answers your questions before talking about Elden Ring, which they both just beat.