GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Korean pop band BTS is teaming up with Free Fire (the mobile battle royale game) for a music video collaboration. The digital duet is also releasing in-game costumes and emotes for Free Fire, designed by the BTS boys.

The team-up was originally announced at the end of February, but details at the time were scarce. Over the last two weeks Garena, the publisher behind Free Fire, has been releasing behind-the-scenes videos on its Youtube channel. The videos showcase the highly popular band playing the game, drawing costumes, and designing emotes.

Free Fire isn’t shy about collabs. In true battle royale style it incorporates elements from widely known pop culture icons into the game at an astonishing rate. The record-setting game — which passed 1 billion downloads in August 2021 on the Google Play store — has featured collaborations with numerous anime shows, real-life actors, sports stars, and luxury car brands.

This collaboration is continuing with a new take on the BTS music video for their song, Idol. The original video passed the 1 billion views mark on Youtube in September of 2021. The new video will reimagine the video in the style of Garena’s Free Fire.

Left: A scene from Idol. Right: That same scene from the new Free Fire collab video.

It’s difficult to overstate how dedicated the BTS fandom is. But I’d wager Free Fire is about to see a sudden uptick in downloads. Yeah, I see you A.R.M.Y. members out there. I know what you’re like.