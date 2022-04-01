GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Ready Player Me announced another metaverse collaboration today, this time with the Nemesis metaverse platform. Now players can use their Ready Player Me avatars in the Nemesis’s virtual worlds.

Nemesis users will be able to use their customized avatars across all of the Nemesis activities, which can be things like games, galleries, stories, and other virtual locations. Ready Player Me’s avatars, which can be made from a selfie, will translate across all the activities.

Alessandro De Grandi, CEO and Founder of The Nemesis, said in a statement, “At The Nemesis we’re committed to openness, tech neutrality and interoperability, and Ready Player Me’s technology goes exactly in that direction. We were immediately drawn to the simplicity of creating an avatar through their technology and are looking forward to growing our community by integrating these avatars, allowing our users to explore not only the Nemesis ecosystem, but virtual worlds across many metaverses.”

This is one of many partnerships Ready Player Me has made with other metaverse platforms. The company has previously partnered with VRChat, Somnium Space, TCL, PIXELYNX, and Hiberworld.

Timmu Tõke, Ready Player Me CEO, added, “The Nemesis provides a glimpse into how the metaverse will evolve in the coming years by bringing together mobile, 3D experiences, games, and more. Given our focus to allow users to travel and explore virtual worlds, we share the same vision for the future and we couldn’t be more excited about this collaboration.”