GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!
Coca-Cola announced another new flavor from its Coca-Cola Creations department, apparently inspired by gaming. I say that because it’s called “Zero Sugar Byte,” and it has launched first in the metaverse — specifically, Fortnite — before it appears in physical form in May.
The beverage dispenser is working with gaming organization PWR in the creation of Pixel Point, a custom island built in Fortnite Creative. Those who enter Pixel Point can partake of mini-games that are themed around the soda brand. Coca-Cola stresses that this was a creative build done without official sponsorship from Epic or Fortnite.
None of this is telling us what the soda actually tastes like, not that I think it matters. The company describes it as having “the flavor of pixels.” Oana Vlad, senior director of Coca-Cola’s global strategy, said in a statement, “For our second expression from Coca-Cola Creations, we wanted to create an innovative taste inspired by the playfulness of pixels, rooted in the experiences that gaming makes possible.”
The soda itself launches in physical, taste-able form in the U.S. on May 2.
GamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. Learn more about membership.