Coca-Cola announced another new flavor from its Coca-Cola Creations department, apparently inspired by gaming. I say that because it’s called “Zero Sugar Byte,” and it has launched first in the metaverse — specifically, Fortnite — before it appears in physical form in May.

The beverage dispenser is working with gaming organization PWR in the creation of Pixel Point, a custom island built in Fortnite Creative. Those who enter Pixel Point can partake of mini-games that are themed around the soda brand. Coca-Cola stresses that this was a creative build done without official sponsorship from Epic or Fortnite.

None of this is telling us what the soda actually tastes like, not that I think it matters. The company describes it as having “the flavor of pixels.” Oana Vlad, senior director of Coca-Cola’s global strategy, said in a statement, “For our second expression from Coca-Cola Creations, we wanted to create an innovative taste inspired by the playfulness of pixels, rooted in the experiences that gaming makes possible.”

The soda itself launches in physical, taste-able form in the U.S. on May 2.