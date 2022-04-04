GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Epic Games announced today that, with help from Xbox and the Fortnite community, it has raised over $144 million to help those in Ukraine affected by the recent Russian invasion. The company raised the money on behalf of various humanitarian relief organizations.

The Fortnite publisher announced last month that it would be donating all proceeds raised through its signature game from March 20 through April 3. All real money purchases made in the game — subscriptions, cosmetic packs, battle passes, etc — would go towards this goal. Microsoft also added net proceeds made from Fortnite sales on the Microsoft Store during the same window.

Our deepest thanks to everyone who joined us in supporting humanitarian relief efforts for people affected by the war in Ukraine.



Together with the Fortnite community and @Xbox, we raised $144 million USD for @DirectRelief @UNICEF, @WFP, @Refugees and @WCKitchen. pic.twitter.com/lPAa8lmfJn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 4, 2022

Epic is one of several game companies who have either, through direct funding or through withdrawal from Russian markets, expressed support for Ukraine. Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo, CD Projekt Red, Ubisoft, EA, and many others have done so. Most recently, Wargaming, developer of World of Tanks, announced its decision to cease operations in Russia and Belarus.

According to Epic’s announcement, it raised the money for Unicef, Direct Relief, World Central Kitchen, World Food Program, and UNHCR. This is also the latest of many efforts to raise money benefiting Ukraine. Humble ran a Stand with Ukraine bundle, raising almost $21 million for Direct Relief and the International Medical Corps, among others. Itch.io raised over $6 million with its Bundle for Ukraine, which went to the IMC and Voices of Children.