Devolver Digital today announced Return to Monkey Island, a new entry in the legendary adventure game series. It will release later this year.

Ron Gilbert, who created the series for LucasArts/Lucasfilm Games in 1990, is returning to the franchise with his studio Terrible Toybox. This will be his first time working on a Monkey Island game since 1991’s Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge. Gilbert noted on Twitter that he’s been working on the title for the past two years. The revived Lucasfilm Games is also involved.

Devolver Digital notes that Return to Monkey Island will pick up where LeChuck’s Revenge left off. While the third game in the series, 1997’s The Curse of Monkey Island, is itself great, it did lack Gilbert’s input and somewhat awkwardly ignored the strange ending of its predecessor.

But it doesn’t look like RMI is going to ignore the other Monkey Island games, as Murray — a character introduced in The Curse of Monkey Island — appears in the reveal trailer.

Other series vets, including writer and designer Dave Grossman, composer Michael Land, and Guybrush Threepwood voice actor Dominic Armato, are also returning.

This will be the first new Monkey Island game since Telltale’s Tales of Monkey Island debuted in 2009 (not counting 2010’s remake of LeChuck’s Revenge).