Crystal Dynamics revealed at the State of Unreal livestream that it is working on a new Tomb Raider game. We don’t know anything about the game, other than that it’s being developed in Unreal Engine 5, which launched today.

Epic Games held its State of Unreal livestream, and several developers described working in the new engine. These include The Coalition and CD Projekt Red — the latter said it is building its new Witcher game on the engine.

Crystal Dynamics was the last to present. Dallas Dickinson, the franchise general manager for Tomb Raider at the studio, announced the new title. Again, he didn’t give us any details about the game — he didn’t even confirm Lara Croft would be in it. But he did say that the developer expected to deliver the “cinematic action-adventure experience” fans are expecting.

The Tomb Raider series has been on ice since 2018, with the launch of Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Ironically, that game was developed by Eidos-Montreal. The series’ 25th anniversary came and went last year with no new titles announced, except for the mobile title Tomb Raider: Reloaded.