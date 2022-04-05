GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Being a guitarist is great. However, learning to be a guitarist has its downsides. When I was learning to play, over 20 years ago, I used the internet to find songs. I have never learned to read proper sheet music, so I would look for chords or tablature. Back then, the biggest issue was the song’s accuracy. Anyone could get on the major sites of the time and submit a tab for a song. I can’t tell you how many times I learned a song the exact wrong way. This is where GuitarTuna Play comes in.

GuitarTuna Play by Yousician is helping people learn guitar. If you play guitar, you’ve most likely heard of GuitarTuna. For those that haven’t, it’s an app that replaces the old guitar tuner devices and tuning forks. You pluck a string and your phone reads the note and tells you to adjust up or down to reach correct tuning. Adding on to that feature, Yousician has upgraded the entire experience with their new AI.

Now, when you play a song, the app listens along and scrolls the page as you play. No more stopping and flipping to the next screen. Also added is a giant library of professionally transcribed songs that stay true to their authors intent. Users can select a song, pick out the chords, and learn at their own pace.

Elena Zozulya, VP of Product Management for Yousician, said, “Guitarists no longer need to spend myriads of time looking for high-quality songs online. With GuitarTuna Play, they can rest assured original and simplified song versions created by professional musicians sound exactly as they should. We remove the interruptions of manual song scrolling or clunky auto-scrolling and deliver the first truly intuitive song play experience. By bringing songs to the world’s most popular tuner app, we are now providing the ultimate digital companion that empowers guitarists to do what they want: just enjoy playing the music they love.”

You can find GuitarTuna Play on the App Store and Google Play. A free, ad supported version of the app is available as well as a subscription that gives you unlimited access without interruptions. New users can get a free, 7 day trial to see if it’s right for them. Time to learn some Supertramp.