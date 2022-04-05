GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Novos, a startup building a training platform for gamers, announced it has raised $6 million in funding. It’s building out its platform with a goal to building customized training programs for all kinds of gamers from amateurs to esports pros. MizMaa Ventures led the round, with participation from Remagine Ventures, Gal Ventures, Kaedan Capital, and others.

Novos’s training platform is customized for each player based on their in-game performances and strengths. At the time it has programs for Fortnite and a few other games, with an aim to expand to more titles.

Applebaum, partner at MizMaa, said in a statement, “Few industries are growing as rapidly as gaming and the team at NOVOS is helping to build the infrastructure which makes that possible. Creating a methodological way for players to improve in the activity they love is so important and the team at NOVOS, all gaming practitioners, are the perfect people to build such a product.”

Or Briga, CEO and co-founder of Novos, told GamesBeat in an interview, “Unlike professional sports, the path towards improvement (as a gamer) is a mystery. This is the reason we started Novos… We give them the best training activities and sessions to complete, while they have the opportunity to be part of a friend group, play with other people, train with other people. We do all of this in an holistic way. It’s not just mechanical skills, and it’s not just about watching videos. We encourage gamers to take breaks after long days of gaming. This is Novos in a nutshell.”