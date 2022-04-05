GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Publisher Ubisoft has a new shooter in the works. The company revealed Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Mobile for iOS and Android. The game, which adapts content from PC and console Tom Clancy games, is a five-on-five competitive shooter and a roster of heroes with their own skills and gadgets. Ubisoft is planning to run tests for Rainbow Six Mobile soon, and players can sign up through their device’s app store.

Ubisoft was originally going to debut Rainbow Six Mobile earlier this year, but the publisher delayed those plans. While that certainly gave the development team more time to polish up the game, it also moved this news outside of the early weeks of the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Now, while that war enters an awkward phase of ongoing Russian advances and retreats, Ubisoft is making its move.

As for the game itself, it seems like a smart use of resources to reach a new audience. Shooters are extremely popular on mobile devices. Games like PUBG Mobile, Fortnite, and Call of Duty Mobile have attracted huge audiences on smartphones.

With Rainbow Six Mobile, Ubisoft can take content and characters it built for Siege and repurpose them. On mobile, the company can reach players who never would try a Rainbow Six with a controller or mouse and keyboard. And mobile is another avenue to reach Siege diehards.

Ubisoft is promising to recapture the gameplay of the full Siege. That includes rounds where you infiltrate and fortify. It also means operators behaving in familiar ways.

Rainbow Six Mobile launches this year.