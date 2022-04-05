GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Superbloom, a new game development studio, announced it has raised $3 million in funding, in part from Bitkraft Ventures. It intends to use the funding to help build the mobile lifestyle games aimed at women.

Bitkraft Ventures led the round, with participation from 1Up Ventures and Joakim Achrén Syndicate. Superbloom says it will use the funding to build the team developing its first game. The current employees of the studio have past experience at Dots, Glu, EA, and Zynga, among other studios.

Superbloom intends to make mobile games with a lifestyle focus, based on hobbies that are common among women. Superbloom’s website says it is “passionate about broadening the spectrum of games for underserved female audiences.”

Emily Yim, CEO and co-founder of Superbloom, said in a statement, “Women deserve games that are designed with their interests in mind. Although the core demographic of lifestyle games are largely millennial and gen x women, the same demographic isn’t seen in the makeup of the studios. We plan to use our strengths as a female-founded team, and lean into new trends in the lifestyle space to create elevated games that focus on the diverse interests of women and build a community around our audience”

Faye Maidment, associate at Bitkraft, added, “Lifestyle gaming, which has powered some massive exits, is experiencing an evolution which will be largely ushered in by introducing fresh and relevant gameplay to the largely underserved female audience. We are excited to support a dynamic female founder duo with deep genre knowledge and the triple threat of design, tech, and live ops expertise.”

Correction: An earlier version of this article misspelled Emily Yim’s last name. I apologize and have corrected the mistake.