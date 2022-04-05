GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Twitter revealed details about its gaming discourse over the first quarter of 2022. As one might expect if they’ve been been paying attention, Wordle was one of the most talked-about games over the first part of 2022 — behind only Genshin Impact.

According to Twitter, this was its biggest quarter for gaming ever, with almost 800 million tweets about gaming by 48 million authors made during that period. This is a 52% rise over last year, and a 7% rise from the last quarter.

Risha Chadha, Twitter’s head of global gaming partnerships, said in a statement, “”From blockbuster acquisitions, to celebrating (or commiserating) the Wordle of the day, the gaming conversation for Q1’22 was the biggest quarter to date. No matter what was happening across the gaming industry, people came to Twitter to talk about it. We can’t wait to see what the rest of the year has in store for the gaming conversation.”

Wordle’s meteoric rise is no surprise, but still impressive — it’s notable that it’s the only game on the list of most-tweeted games that doesn’t have an official account on the site. In addition to that and Genshin, users were talking about games like Ensemble Stars, Apex Legends, and Final Fantasy XIV.