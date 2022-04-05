GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Epic Games announced that it is opening up Unreal Engine 5 to all developers today, and that includes people making Switch (or Switch 2) games. Unreal is known for its scaleability — that should mean even more games on Switch systems in the future. As for the Last of the Nintendogs, editors Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb want to know what you think Switch 2 should launch with. Oh, and they also answer all your questions including which Pokémon you should fry and eat. Come run with the pack!

Join the Discord

Listen on Anchor.fm

Listen on Apple Podcasts or iTunes

Event IAB PlayFronts 2022 Join developers, ad tech partners and leaders from streaming platforms as they demonstrate, live from NYC, the creative opportunities within the gaming and esports landscape. The event goes live tomorrow, don’t miss your chance! Register Now

Spotify