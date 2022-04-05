GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Xbox revealed the batch of games it is adding to Game Pass in the first half of April. The headliners for the next two weeks including MLB The Show 22, Chinatown Detective Agency, and Life is Strange: True Colors, among others.

Game Pass users get their first batch of games today, with the launch of Cricket 22 and MLB The Show 22. Both are available on cloud and console. MLB The Show 22 is also a day one launch.

The other games launching this week are adventure game Chinatown Detective Agency (this week’s other day one launch), Dragon Age 2, Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare, and Star Wars: Squadrons. All four games are launching on April 7. The last three are launching on cloud, while Chinatown Detective Agency is launching on cloud, console, and PC.

The second batch of games launch next week. On April 12, Life is Strange: True Colors launches on cloud, console, and PC. Two other additions on that day include Panzer Corps 2 and The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk, both of which launch on PC. On April 14, Lost in Random also launches on cloud, console, and PC.

Event IAB PlayFronts 2022 Join developers, ad tech partners and leaders from streaming platforms as they demonstrate, live from NYC, the creative opportunities within the gaming and esports landscape. The event goes live tomorrow, don’t miss your chance! Register Now

As usual, we’re sacrificing games for new additions. Appropriately, one of the games leaving Game Pass is MLB The Show 21. The others are Rain On Your Parade, The Long Dark, and Pathway. They all leave Xbox Game Pass on April 15.

It should be noted this is the first time Xbox has announced additions to Game Pass following the reveal of the new PS Plus update. The two services naturally draw comparisons, and Sony also announced April’s additions to PS Plus last week.