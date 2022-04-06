GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

FaZe Clan is announcing a new content and digital programming slate for Twitch. The organization with esports roots is launching two groundbreaking livestream series developed specifically for and by Gen Z.

Bill McCullough and Nic Gibbs are helming the two new projects. The group is also tapping Scott Tomlinson and Peter Tartaglia to act as showrunners. The production companies Kids at Play and Mission Control Media are joining FaZe Clan’s in-house team for the new shows.

“The Gen Z audience is incredibly unique — they are smart, savvy, and really know what they want. At FaZe we are developing original programming that starts with that knowledge and puts Gen Z at the center of our creative,” said FaZe Clan’s Bill McCullough. “With young pioneers from the Internet and gaming communities as our creative compass, we can utilize our industry experience to push the boundaries and build franchises that stick with young audiences on emerging platforms and beyond.”

The new Twitch shows

The first new show is titled unFaZed. It will feature a recurring ensemble cast and a number of special guest hosts. This new show is being led by Tomlinson and will premiere on June 2 on FaZe Clan’s Twitch channel. It will air on Thursdays at 3pm PST, and run for three to four hours.

The show is the first-ever variety franchise born out of internet culture. unFaZed will feature a collection of rotating and interchangeable segments, all airing live — some scripted, some unscripted. It will star some of the most culturally relevant and well-known digital creators, including FaZe members, streamers, YouTubers, and other social media stars. Each week actors, musicians, athletes, and more will join the rotating group of internet celebrities.

The second new show is FaZe1: The Warehouse. It’s a live reality competition that will stream 24 hours a day for 15 straight days, beginning on May 5. The show is centered around FaZe Clan’s (currently ongoing) global recruitment challenge. It will give viewers an uncensored, unedited, and radically transparent look into the lives of the top 20 contestants.

After 15 days the stream will go down until May 22 and culminate in a live finale event. By the end of the finale FaZe Clan will name their new recruit. That winner will be given the opportunity to officially join FaZe Clan. They will earn a signing bonus of $1 million in cryptocurrency and a $250,000 sponsorship brand deal.

They also get a Nissan GT-R.

“The launch of these two series marks a new milestone for FaZe Clan. We’ve always been a content-first organization and are so excited to raise the bar with this new slate and first-of-its-kind programming created specifically for Gen Z,” said FaZe Clan boss Lee Trink. “FaZe Clan has long pioneered gaming content and actually created the first content house — so we are proud to lead the charge once again from our new studio in the FaZe Warehouse. This is just another new beginning and we are excited for the fans to see what’s ahead.”