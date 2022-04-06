GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Gaming firm Loaded, which represents several streamers and content creators, announced it has raised $20 million in funding for its new expansion. As part of its new growth, it is also promoting several members of its staff to higher positions. Josh Swartz, formerly the company’s COO, is now CEO, and Bridget Davidson is now president of its Talent division.

The company intends to use the funding to further expand its talent roster and services. It recently signed streamers Myth, Doublelift, and Sydeon. It will invest in data and analytics tools and expand potential brand partnerships to include the metaverse and web3.

In addition to Swartz and Davidson, Loaded also elevated co-founder Brandon Freytag to chief creator monetization officer and Niles Heron to chief communications and culture officer. It also hired Jeff Pabst as Chief Commercial Officer and Paul Conroy as president of Loaded Ventures.

CEO Swartz said in a statement, “Since its inception, Loaded has supported the work of an incredible roster of talent who have been responsible for helping shape the future of gaming. Now, as non-endemic brands and companies look to engage with the gaming community, we are able to combine our deep subject matter expertise, insights, and relationships to improve and evolve the industry for everyone who wants to be part of it. Funding from Coral Tree Partners allows us to target acquisitions in the data and analytics sector of gaming, which will generate new opportunities for all our talent, brand, and publisher clients.”

Event IAB PlayFronts 2022 Join developers, ad tech partners and leaders from streaming platforms as they demonstrate, live from NYC, the creative opportunities within the gaming and esports landscape. The event goes live tomorrow, don’t miss your chance! Register Now

Coral Tree Partners, a private equity firm, led the funding. Alan Resnikoff and Henry Shapiro, partner and executive advisor at Coral Tree, respectively, have joined Loaded’s board. Resnikoff said in a statement, “Loaded sits at the intersection of gaming and influencer marketing, two growth sectors we have been following for a long time. Loaded is particularly well positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds in these sectors given its exceptional client roster, strong management team, and reputation for providing white glove service to both its clients and partners in the gaming community.”