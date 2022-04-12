GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Asmodee announced its launching a new label called Unbox Now. This is a collection of the company’s best board games, and, at launch, will include 11 games. Purchasing an Unbox Now game will also grant players access to the game on Board Game Arena.

The 11 Unbox Now games include Catan, Rivals of Catan, Pandemic, Ticket to Ride, 7 Wonders, and Splendor. According to Asmodee, the Unbox Now branding also assures users that the game is easy to play and has rules that are easy to understand. The Unbox Now website will also feature digital guides and tutorials.

Andre Kieren, head of Asmodee’s U.S. distribution, said in a statement, “With thousands of products to choose from, it can be overwhelming for consumers who are new to board games to know just which game is right for them. With Unbox Now, that question is an easy one to answer: you know that when you choose an Unbox Now board game it will be the best the industry has to offer, easy to learn and play, and enjoyable for all ages.”

In addition to offering digital access to the game on the company’s online platform, Unbox Now also has a loyalty program. This will give players free rewards and access to online information. Each game also comes with a free six-month membership to Board Game Arena for that specific title.