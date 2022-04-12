GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

One of the most prolific support studios in gaming is committing more resources to Halo Infinite. Certain Affinity, which has worked on Halo for 15 years, confirmed it is “deepening” its partnership with the developer 343 Industries.

We’ve been part of the @Halo franchise for more than 15 years and we’re honored to say we are deepening our relationship with 343 and have been entrusted with further evolving Halo Infinite in some new and exciting ways. Join us on our journey. https://t.co/fApGobYZS3 pic.twitter.com/XSuS7EtLcq — Certain Affinity (@CertainAffinity) April 12, 2022

Certain Affinity made this declaration on social media. As part of its communication with fans, the company also put up a link to its careers page. This is part of an ongoing struggle for all developers that are running short on talent. But it’s also a sign that Certain Affinity will provide long-term content for a Halo game that Microsoft wants to last for the better part of a decade.

This also aligns with rumors that Certain Affinity is experimenting with a new mode for Halo Infinite. Those rumors still have not narrowed down the specifics, but many fans are speculating that CA could deliver a battle-royale-style game type to Infinite.

At the same time, Certain Affinity is growing more independent. The studio is working on its own projects. That includes a Monster Hunter-style game that it is trying to produce in collaboration with Xbox. The timing on that game and its new Halo content, however, are all unknown.