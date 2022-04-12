GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!
One of the most prolific support studios in gaming is committing more resources to Halo Infinite. Certain Affinity, which has worked on Halo for 15 years, confirmed it is “deepening” its partnership with the developer 343 Industries.
Certain Affinity made this declaration on social media. As part of its communication with fans, the company also put up a link to its careers page. This is part of an ongoing struggle for all developers that are running short on talent. But it’s also a sign that Certain Affinity will provide long-term content for a Halo game that Microsoft wants to last for the better part of a decade.
This also aligns with rumors that Certain Affinity is experimenting with a new mode for Halo Infinite. Those rumors still have not narrowed down the specifics, but many fans are speculating that CA could deliver a battle-royale-style game type to Infinite.
At the same time, Certain Affinity is growing more independent. The studio is working on its own projects. That includes a Monster Hunter-style game that it is trying to produce in collaboration with Xbox. The timing on that game and its new Halo content, however, are all unknown.
GamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. Learn more about membership.