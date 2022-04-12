GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Esports and entertainment brand Evil Geniuses announced it plans to build a new, full-service studio for its content creators. The studio will support the company’s growing roster of creative talent, which it calls its Creator Collective.

John Jung, EG’s VP of operations and studio, will lead the new content studio. He told GamesBeat in an interview, “This is our first foray into building out both a production facility as well as all of the talent that we would need to build and shoot, edit, post-produce, everything from beginning to end. As well, we’ve incorporated the Creator Collective to build a whole community or creative individuals who will all be part of EG’s content plan going forward.”

The company has already created its first round of content with the studio, specifically its EG Files docuseries and a video starring CEO Nicole LaPointe Jameson. It plans to begin construction of the facility, located in Seattle, within the next few months. The goal is to have facilities where creators can create video content as well as livestreaming and podcasting.

Evil Geniuses plans to expand on its Creator Collective, led by director of talent management Taylor Chou, this year. Jung told GamesBeat, “One of the goals with making this announcement is to let the creative community know we’re here and we’re looking to grow our roster of creative talent.”