On this week’s episode of Last of the Nintendogs, editors Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb discuss the devastating news that Square Enix plans to release a new Kingdom Hearts game. But despite this aggression toward the innocent people of Earth, Mike and Jeff determine what to expect from the next entry in the long-running series. Also, will it come to Switch? All anyone can do is pray that it won’t. Meanwhile, the dogs answer your questions and discuss their favorite Nintendo launch game.