Ugami has raised $4.8M in seed funding alongside the closed beta for their inaugural Ugami Debit Card and linked app. The seed round was led by Harlem Capital Partners and ULU Ventures. FJ Labs, Origins Fund, and Top Corner Capital also participated.

The debit card and app saw more than 265,000 registrants during the waitlist period. While the Ugami card isn’t the first gamer-focused debit card, it’s now potentially the largest. The amount of interested gamers broke the record in the U.S. for gaming debit card waitlists.

“We couldn’t be more proud to support Ugami and their mission to become the leading financial card for gamers,” said Harlem Capital’s Henri Pierre-Jacques. “The interest already secured is incredible and speaks to Ugami’s talent and dedication to their vision.”

One of Ugami’s big features is its decentralized rewards program. The Ugami Debit Card will feature all of the utility of banking cards with a gamified app. Card users earn rewards points called Ugipoints on all purchases. Ugipoints can be redeemed for cash, or to shop on the curated Ugami store. The Ugami store features goods from brands like Playstation, Nintendo, Xbox, Steam, and more.

The Ugami rewards program is working with a lot of big name brands.

The features

The Ugami Debit Card App will launch with a number of features. These include:

Zero-fee physical and digital debit card usage

Being able to level up an account

Being able to ‘boost’ an account in order to earn even more Ugipoints

Built-in daily, weekly, and monthly streaks, which can be completed for rewards

Unlockable achievements

Daily log-in rewards, including a daily spin for bonus Ugipoints

An ATM finder, to locate the nearest in-network ATM

“As a company made up of gamers and fintech professionals, we are extremely excited to see the incredible interest in Ugami from the gaming community,” said Ugami boss Hector Hulian. “Our mission is to create a safe and secure banking product where gamers can manage their finances and have fun at the same time.”