GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Aspyr Media announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Beamdog. The studio will retain its independence within Aspyr.

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and started by BioWare co-founder Trent Oster and former BioWare lead programmer Cameron Tofer, Beamdog has specialized in remastering classic RPGs like Baldur’s Gate, Planescape: Tormet, and Neverwinter Nights.

It is working on an original RPG, MythForce, which will enter early access on April 20. Aspyr will publish the title.

“This acquisition will open up a ton of exciting opportunities for us,” said Beamdog CEO Trent Oster in a statement sent to GamesBeat. “Beamdog can now focus our talent, efforts, and imagination on building the great games we want to play while properly looking after established fan-favorite RPGs. Beamdog’s first original IP is a fun-filled start to our studio’s next chapter.”

Based in Austin, Texas, Aspyr is a subsidiary of Saber Interactive, itself a part of Embracer Group. The studio is working on remaking the classic RPG Star Wars: Knights of the Republic, a job that Beamdog could perhaps lend some experienced aid toward.