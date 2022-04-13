GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Car manufacturer Indi EV announced the launch of the Indi One, the company’s first all-electric car and the first with a built-in computer capable of playing video games. Specifically, the computer is capable of high-end gaming and livestreaming.

The Indi One has a Vehicle Integrated Computer (VIC). According to Indi EV, the VIC is capable of high-end gaming, livestreaming via interior and exterior cameras, and editing. The car has two monitors on the front dash, about the size of small PC monitors. The manufacturer makes a point of noting that these features are for the riders, not the driver.

Andre Hudson, Indi EV’s head of design, said in a statement, “The future of smart mobility is in lockstep with the progression of Web3. Consumers today expect their vehicles to come with the required technology and equipment to intuitively adapt to their needs and interests. For some, that means playing podcasts and issuing basic voice commands. For others, it means VR gaming and live streaming. Indi One is revolutionary because it’s not just a mode of transportation; it was designed from the ground-up to be a technology platform to help you live a better life.”

Indi EV offers the car in several different colors and either a 72KW or a 95KW battery. It also says the car’s cabin is made from sustainable, recycled materials. The company is currently offering pre-orders, and those who partake will get their cars in Q2 2023. Ten percent of all pre-orders will be donated to eco-friendly NGO Global Green.