Roblox game developer Gamefam has teamed up with Sega to bring Sonic the Hedgehog to the Roblox platform for the first time.

Gamefam, an independent studio which makes its own games on top of Roblox, will collaborate with Sega of America to launch Sonic Speed Simulator, a new game featuring Sega’s entertainment icon, Sonic the Hedgehog. The game is now available on the Roblox platform and marks the first time that a triple-A gaming character has been officially featured on Roblox.

Gamefam said Sonic Speed Simulator is the fastest game in Roblox and features everyone’s favorite speedster. In the game, players will be able to level up and gain speed by running through multiple unique worlds while racing against friends to earn rewards, including pets that can increase stats and Sonic character skins.

Players can also expect regular weekly updates and will earn an exclusive community Sonic the Hedgehog skin once the game has received 10,000 “likes” from players.

This is the latest in a long line of successful partnerships in which Gamefam has been entrusted to unlock the metaverse for beloved brands, the company said.

The company previously worked with Ubisoft, Mattel, Sony, MGA, and more to create engaging experiences for players. Gamefam recently raised $25 million and said it has more than 125 game developers.