The Nintendo Switch now has two Mario Golf games. You can get 2021’s Mario Golf: Super Rush, which is a fine entry in the series. But now you can also get 1999’s Mario Golf that originally debuted for Nintendo 64. As previously promised, Nintendo has added it to its Nintendo Switch Online subscription service.

Go FORE the win in Mario Golf, now available on #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members!



Tag a friend you’re going to conquer the fairway with in multiplayer mode! pic.twitter.com/yz6wgDMpAr — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 15, 2022

Of course, you need the more expensive tier of Nintendo Switch Online to get access to N64 games. The $50-per-year Expansion Pack option now gets you a fairly hefty roster of late ’90s/early 2000s classics for the Sega Genesis and N64. That is in addition to the Super Nintendo and Nintendo Entertainment System games that are in the base $20-per-year NSO tier.

Mario Golf is the first time that the Nintendo characters hit the links together — although Nintendo had a Golf game that debuted alongside the NES in 1985. The series would expand with an RPG campaign with its Game Boy Color entry later in 1999. This version of Mario Golf is more of a multiplayer or even a party game built around playing golf with your friends.

And you can try it out for yourself starting right now.