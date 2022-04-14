GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Remio announced that it has raised $4.5 million in a new round of funding. The company plans to use the windfall to expand its platform for enterprise customers to create their own metaverse VR spaces on the Remio platform.

Khosla Ventures led the round, with participation from Version One Ventures, The Venture Reality Fund, and Moai Capital. Sandhya Venkatachalam of Khosla will also be joining Remio’s board of directors.

Remio’s VR platform is made for VR team-building for remote workers. It boasts several well-known customers, including Google, Netflix, Hubspot, Fidelity, Twilio, Trello, and Nextdoor. Within Remio, colleagues can use several work-related collaboration tools, as well as VR escape rooms, games, and paintball. Remio plans to use the new funding to give companies the ability to make their own games within their VR metaverse.

Remio co-founder Jos van der Westhuizen said in a statement, “Interactive workplaces with distributed teams is a growing, massive market opportunity, and I believe that Remio will provide the competitive edge for human capital development to our customers.”

Venkatachalam added, “There’s tremendous demand in the market for creative, interactive workspaces that lead to greater employee engagement and productivity. Remio is well-positioned to build upon its success in the enterprise by providing a superior metaverse experience for people and companies, and I’m looking forward to working with the team on this journey as a trusted advisor.”