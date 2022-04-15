GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

As someone who’s been trundling through Elden Ring with the urgency of a tranquilized brood sow, I’m intrigued by the growing legend of “Let me solo her.” In case you haven’t heard, this is apparently an Elden Ring player who willingly takes on the game’s most challenging boss, Malenia, on behalf of other players. The idea that someone wants to do the heavy lifting of this game for me, no questions asked, no strings attached, makes me both excited and suspicious. How does one — figuratively and literally — summon this Good Samaritan? Purely for research purposes, of course.

Anyway, the big news this week actually happened last weekend, when Square Enix officially announced Kingdom Hearts 4. I’m not quite the KH lover that Mike Minotti is — I will say that I’m dying for the series to finally bring Sora, Donald, and Goofy to the MCU. Heck, Mike’s suggestion that they bring in Thor is inspired. Out of all the actors in the MCU who might be willing to lend their voice to a video game, I imagine Chris Hemsworth would be top of the list.

Other than that, it’s been a quiet week! Now that we’ve gotten all of the March games, things have sort of dropped off. I have one more review due, then I’m sort of at a loss until a few months from now. I guess I’ll make a start on my backlog. 2022 has some balance issues, clearly.

In other news, our own GamesBeat Summit is nigh, and we’re getting the likes of Reggie Fils-Aime and many, many others to speak! I’ll be in a few of the talks, and I’m looking forward to seeing everyone there!

What to play this week

New on subscription services:

Mario Golf (Nintendo Switch Online)

Life is Strange: True Colors (Xbox Game Pass)

Lost in Random (Xbox Game Pass)

Hue (Xbox Games with Gold)

MX vs ATV Alive (Xbox Games with Gold)