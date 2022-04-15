GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Manticore Games today announced for its first anniversary that it is bringing Core, its metaverse platform, to iOS. It’s also releasing Party Portals, a collection of games built in Core with which users can host their own events and game nights.

Manticore notes that Core has had over 3 million users in its first year, and 30,000 creators launched 50,000 playable games and events. Party Portals makes it simpler for all users to launch their own events, with minigames such as bowling and poker included.

Frederic Descamps, CEO of Manticore, said in a statement, “The Core Metaverse is an open virtual social space of self expression, creativity and new economic opportunities. We give our incredible community of more than 3 million users the tools to create, share and experience any world they can imagine. As we prepare to make Core available to millions of iOS and Mac users this summer, we’re expanding the platform by releasing new types of highly accessible social experiences, including Party Portals, and more to come later this year.”

Core has been the site of several virtual events in the last year, including a DeadMau5 concert and Geoff Keighley’s Axial Tilt. The iOS version of the platform will support crossplay with PC and Mac.