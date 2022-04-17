GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Atlus announced on Twitter today that Shin Megami Tensei V has now sold 1 million copies worldwide.

The Japanese RPG debuted as a Switch exclusive in November. The Megami Tensei franchise started in Japan back in 1987 on the Famicon (the Japanese equivalent of the Nintendo Entertainment System). The series has had many sequels and spin-offs since then, including the popular Persona games.

Shin Megami Tensei V has sold 1 million units worldwide! ✨



Character Designer Masayuki Doi has created a special illustration to celebrate! Thank you so much for your support! #SMT5 pic.twitter.com/ZDKePUroZS — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) April 18, 2022

Not counting the Persona subseries, SMTV is the best-selling Megami Tensei game ever. Shin Megami Tensei IV, which launched for the Nintendo 3DS, sold over 600,000 copies.

The Megami Tensei games have a focus on complex turn-based battles and a demon negotiation system, which lets you recruit enemies to your team. You can also fuse demons into new allies.