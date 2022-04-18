GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Mystic Moose has partnered with nonprofit One Tree Planted to offset the environmental costs of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for its upcoming web 3 game Planet Mojo.

One Tree Planted coordinates reforestation efforts with companies. For every Moj-Seed NFT that is purchased by Planet Mojo players, Mystic Moose will sponsor the planting of one tree in an area that has experienced forest loss.

Mystic Moose will also launch a special augmented reality event on Earth Day, April 22. Details will be announced on Planet Mojo’s Twitter feed and Discord server soon. The partnership addresses a chief criticism of NFTs, which use the blockchain to authenticate unique digital items. Critics say that blockchain’s use of networks of computers to authenticate transactions is wasteful, as it consumes a lot of energy. But blockchain companies have been coming up with sidechains and other ways of reducing or offsetting that energy usage.

Planet Mojo is a web 3 gaming metaverse being built by veterans of LucasArts, Electronic Arts, Activision, Industrial Light & Magic, and more. Players will pit their customized teams against each other in esports player vs. player (PVP) and “play and earn” games set on a mysterious planet.

The project’s long-term goal is to create a sustainable world and platform for the next generation of gamers, where they own their in-game assets and have a say in the future direction of Planet Mojo.

Planet Mojo will announce the winners of its allowlist event on May 5th, 2022. These winners will be the first to mint Moj-Seed NFTs, each of which will sprout into a unique Mojo one week later, giving holders access to Planet Mojo’s early access gameplay, including Mojo Melee, an upcoming PvP auto chess game reimagined for “play and earn”

tournaments. In the future, players will be able to deploy their customized teams in Planet Mojo’s suite of interconnected games and experiences.

“Planet Mojo is incredibly excited to partner with One Tree Planted. This furthers our mission of using our game and NFTs as a vehicle to restore nature across the planet and build a sustainable future. As we begin to spend more time in virtual worlds and metaverses, we feel it’s important to remember the real world is in peril and needs our help,” said Mike Levine, creative director of Mystic Moose, in a statement.

One Tree Planted has already planted 40 million trees across the globe. By collaborating with One Tree Planted, Planet Mojo is demonstrating that the metaverse’s builders and participants are invested in a greener future. Although a lot of work still needs to be done to make the metaverse completely green, Planet Mojo is starting by setting green standards.

“My goal when starting One Tree planted was to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees.” says Matt Hill, Founder & Chief Environmental Evangelist at One Tree Planted. “We’re proud to partner with Planet Mojo, a project inspired by nature and committed to giving back. With their generous support, we are restoring forests, creating habitat for biodiversity, and making a positive social impact around the world.”