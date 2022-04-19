GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Blizzard revealed World of Warcraft‘s next expansion today: Dragonflight.

World of Warcraft launched back in 2004, but expansions and updates have kept the MMO alive. Dragonflight will be WoW’s 9th expansion.

World of Warcraft has faced an unparalleled level of criticism in recent years. The last two expansions, Battle for Azeroth and Shadowlands, upset many fans with overcomplicated-yet-unbalanced systems and half-baked stories. And then there are the reports of misconduct that have occurred at Blizzard, which also turned off many players.

The decline in WoW’s popularity has given other MMOs, including Final Fantasy XIV and recent efforts like Lost Ark, a chance to grow audiences. World of Warcraft has already been making some concessions to players, including announcing requested features like cross-faction gameplay.

Dragonflight is adding a new playable race and class. Dracthyr is a new draconic race that also has a humanoid form. It’s a neutral race, meaning they can join either faction. They can only be the new Evoker class (no other races can roll Evoker). This class can either be a healer or ranged DPS. They will wear mail armor. It’s a hero class that starts at level 58 and has its own starter zone.

While past expansions have introduced systems and features that only last for a single expansion, Blizzard is promising more permanent and meaningful updates in Dragonflight. This includes a new talent system that bring back trees instead of talent rows.

Dragonflight is looking to take players back to a more high fantasy setting. It is also revamping the MMO’s user interface and crafting systems.

Dragon riding is a new feature that gives players a new way to fly on a customizable companion. This includes exploring the five new zones of the expansion, which take place on the Dragon Isles, a mysterious location long teased in Warcraft’s lore. Level 70 will be the new cap. And, of course, players will get new dungeons and raids.

The expansion does not have a release date.