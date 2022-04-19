Presented by Supermicro

Coupled with NVIDIA OVX, Omniverse Enterprise, NVIDIA’s virtual 3D collaboration platform, adds the tremendous power of digital twins to the mix across industries. Leaders from NVIDIA and Supermicro talk about all the possibilities the platform is unlocking in this VB On-Demand event.

Watch on demand here.

“We believe that everything that you do in the future can be done digitally before it takes place in the real world,” says Michael Kaplan, Director, Global Segment Sales Omniverse Enterprise at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA Omniverse lets you build and simulate a virtual world that’s indistinguishable from the real world.”

Created for real-time 3D collaboration and workflows, Omniverse Enterprise is a scalable, multi-GPU real-time reference development platform. It was created to dynamically connect enterprise teams, apps, and projects that demand efficient design collaboration for 3D simulation and design collaboration through virtual worlds. The number of use cases has proliferated across industries — architecture, engineering, construction and operations, media and entertainment, and manufacturing. It’s especially relevant as remote work and globally dispersed teams have become the norm, and the need for compute-heavy technologies and apps that work seamlessly together has grown.

For example, in the media and entertainment world, companies are using Omniverse Enterprise platform for concept design and pre-visualization, and moving projects efficiently through feedback, iterations, and approvals. Architectural firms can enhance their design pipelines and create photorealistic models. And digital twins powered by NVIDIA OVX are unlocking physically accurate virtual representations that can revolutionize manufacturing.

NVIDIA OVX and digital twins

“OVX is an architecture that’s about compute capabilities,” Kaplan says. “It does the heavy lift of operating a digital twin, and powering any type of simulation workload. We bring together the best of the networking technology that NVIDIA has, the best GPU technology, coupled with really good multi-GPU server capabilities and a strong software stack on top of that to get all these heavy computational workloads done efficiently.”

OVX is purpose-built to power large-scale, AI-enabled industrial digital twins from the data center to create and operate massively complex models and true-to-reality simulations of things such as industrial assets, processes, or environments that entail multiple autonomous systems, and can be synchronized with real-world data streams.

“We’ve been at work on this for quite some time, to put together the capabilities of what an OVX architecture can bring to the market,” Kaplan says. “This computational power has not been around in the past. We can finally take on the workloads that we haven’t been able to approach before, because we just didn’t have the capability to do it in an efficient manner.”

With Omniverse Enterprise running on NVIDIA OVX, users can now leverage true-to-reality physics, materials, lighting, rendering, and behavior, for virtual system testing, layout changes, software optimizations, or upgrades. Because they’re real-time, living simulations, synchronized to the physical world, enterprises can diagnose a single moment in time or simulate and predict infinite “what-if” scenarios.

Enterprises are using digital twins to design, test, and optimize complex systems and processes, and to improve operational efficiencies for industrial applications like factory and warehouse design, logistics, and distribution. Users can even build predictive analyses and model software and process automation to find ways to eliminate operating errors and boost productivity.

Digital twins are also becoming crucial in scientific applications. Two of NVIDIA’s projects are a collaboration with Lockheed Martin to predict wildfire behavior, and NVIDIA Earth-2 — a planetary-scale digital twin of the Earth to accelerate climate research.

Fighting fires with virtual worlds

Wildfires have torn across the U.S. in summers past, scorching millions of acres of land, endangering people, wildlife, and property. For a deeper understanding of how wildfires start, how they spread, and how to mitigate the damage, NVIDIA and Lockheed Martin are working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service and Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control (DFPC).

In addition, the two companies are building the world’s first AI-centric lab dedicated to predicting and responding to wildfires. Lockheed Martin uses Omniverse Enterprise to visualize fires, process a fire’s magnitude, predict how it might spread, and suggest actions to best suppress the blaze.

By recreating historical fires using real data, the platform also accelerates training, development, and evaluation of new AI models. And with an immersive digital twin environment, emergency responders, operators, and engineers can evaluate the impact of their strategies.

Tackling the climate crisis with Earth’s digital twin

The climate crisis is teetering on the edge of a climate disaster, scientists warn. Getting carbon neutral by 2050, per the EU mandate, could still prevent the worst-case scenario, but we’ll need serious computing power and analysis to figure out how to get there — to accurately simulate regional climate change takes a billion-X scale in computing power, in fact. That’s only become possible recently.

In his GTC keynote, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said the company’s three core technologies – GPU-accelerated computations, physics-informed AI models, and AI supercomputers — are key. The company is now able to build a powerful enough AI supercomputer to develop the Earth’s own digital twin. Earth-2 will be able to predict regional and global climate and weather events in real time, and let scientists and engineers create simulations for everything from the impact of city planning on a region’s weather to large-scale mitigation strategies. Scientists and other stakeholders across the world will be able to collaborate synchronously in Earth-2 as they study the present and plan for possible futures.

To learn more about the power of virtual 3D design collaboration, AI-powered digital twins, and how NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise and OVX are changing industries and changing the world, don’t miss this VB Live event!

Watch on demand right here.

You’ll learn:

How Omniverse changes collaboration for creative teams across industries

The top use cases for real-time collaborative 3D worlds

How to design and launch custom systems based on your own workloads

Real-world case studies from NVIDIA’s biggest customers

Speakers: