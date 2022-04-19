GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

It’s a busy week over in Nintendoland … well, not that Nintendoland. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 got the opposite of a delay, and editors Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti fail to coin a new term for that concept. Oh, and rumors point to Game Boy and Game Boy Advance emulators coming to Nintendo Switch Online soon. The dogs discuss that and answer audience questions. Finally, the crew asks what is the NES game you most want on Nintendo Switch Online? Come run with the pack!