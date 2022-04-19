GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Blizzard announced today that Wrath of the Lich King Classic is coming later this year.

World of Warcraft Classic launched in 2019, and it gave players a way to play the MMO closer to how it was in its original state. Burning Crusade Classic followed in 2021.

Wrath of the Lich King first launched back in 2008. It remains one of WoW’s most beloved expansions. It added the Death Knight class, let players explore the frozen continent of Northrend, and tied up the story started Warcraft III.

This time, you don’t need a high level character to create a Death Knight. And while the dungeon finder tool first debuted toward the end of WotLK, Classic will not use the feature. It will also have more customizable options and will not charge you to change your character’s cosmetics.