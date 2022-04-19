GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Nintendo is moving up the release date for Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The publisher announced the move on social media this morning. After originally promising the role-playing adventure would come in September, it will now debut July 29.

Step into the vast world of Aionios in #XenobladeChronicles3 sooner than expected, now coming to #NintendoSwitch on 7/29!



Check out the latest trailer to learn more about the game’s story, characters, and strategic battle system, where you can team up with up to 7 characters! pic.twitter.com/u1SuQaOwpk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 19, 2022

Nintendo also announced the Special Edition version of the game that comes with extra goodies like the art book. Fans can pick up the Special Edition exclusively on the My Nintendo Store.

The publisher did not provide a date for preorders, but it said it would have more information soon.

This shakeup raises some questions about the rest of Nintendo’s year. Splatoon fans are still waiting for news about Splatoon 3, which the publisher said would launch this year. Nintendo also has Bayonetta 3 supposedly debuting in 2022. But maybe Nintendo’s plans surrounding that game are shifting around. That could give the company a reason to go to Xenoblade early.