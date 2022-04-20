GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Meta revealed at today’s VR showcase that one of the games it is bringing to VR is Cities. This reimagined version of the city-building sim translates the UI-heavy experience into a more virtual form.

Fast Travel Games developed Cities VR as a new VR-specific city-builder, one which allows users to get an up-close perspective on what they build. Instead of a static gods-eye perspective, Meta Quest 2 users will be able to get a more intimate view of the city. They can also change things from a street-level perspective. They can also hide certain elements of the UI in order to have a cleaner view.

Linda Kiby Zetterman, Fast Travel live producer, said in a statement, “City building and management is an underserved genre in VR, but one that we feel is well suited to the immersion of VR and the precise and tactile controls of the Meta Quest 2. We’ve often heard from Cities: Skylines players that they want to be able to view their creations at the street level, and in Cities: VR they will be able to do just that.”

She added that fans shouldn’t expect the exact same experience as they got playing Cities: Skyline. The map is much smaller than it is in the latter game, for example. “While Cities: VR will be limited in terms of size and scale of cities when compared to Cities: Skylines, we feel this game will be a great introduction to the franchise for new players as well as a compelling new experience for Cities veterans.”

Cities VR launches on Meta Quest 2 on April 28.