M-XR, a London-based 3D tech company, announced it has received an investment from Epic Games. It plans to use this investment on its modeling solution, which are designed to help creators produce 3D models at scale.

The blog announcement reads that M-XR wants to “establish the full potential of the technology with existing and emerging 3D markets.” The company also received an Epic MegaGrant last year. It plans to work closely with Quixel, the Epic-owned company that maintains the Quixel megascans library, the largest of its kind.

Ryan Howell, CEO of M-XR, said in a statement, “In order for virtual worlds to scale and content to flourish we need to solve 3D production bottlenecks…. Currently the bar for producing a realistic 3D asset or experience is incredibly high, almost exclusive to teams of highly skilled 3D artists who possess the relevant skills and experience. In order for us to build enough variety for these existing and emerging mediums we must develop tools that empower new and existing stakeholders to creatively explore new mediums without the hindrance of time or cost. We feel Epic shares our vision and that’s why we are proud to continue working closely with them.”

Teddy Bergsman, senior director at Quixel, added, “M-XR have impressed us with their rate of progress, as their developments have already shown potential to not only accurately predict real-world material properties but also to automate processing of scan data… We value the collaborative spirit of the M-XR team and look forward to working closely together as we continue our mission of capturing the world.”