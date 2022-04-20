GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

The 2018 version of God of War is now four years old, and that was enough to get series producer Cory Barlog out to talk about the game. In a video posted to social media, Barlog wished everyone a happy 4/20 — which I’m sure only has to do with the release date of God of War. But then he went on to explain that the team at Sony Santa Monica isn’t ready to talk about God of War: Ragnarok yet.

4 years ago, God of War (2018) released! We’re grateful to all of you who joined Kratos and Atreus on their journey, and we’re so proud of the team who worked to bring it to life.



While we’re not ready to share an update about what comes next, here’s a quick message from Cory! pic.twitter.com/Z5PHpKQppY — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) April 20, 2022

“God of War Ragnarok [is] the elephant in the room,” Barlog said. “We haven’t said a lot about this. That’s because everyone is heads-down and hard at work. We are perfectionists. Everyone is tightening up the graphics on level 3 — there’s so much going on that I wish we could share with you. But it’s just not ready to be shown. But I promise the moment, the very second, that we have something that we’re ready to share, we’re going to share it. We don’t want to hold any of this back.”

Barlog went on to ask for fans to hold tight because “something cool is coming.”

Those fans should likely take it as a good sign that Sony Santa Monica and PlayStation Studios did not use this opportunity to announce a delay. That means the target is still 2022 for a release date. But the studio probably won’t share those specifics and more details until sometime this summer.

God of War: Ragnarok is one of Sony’s biggest upcoming releases. And it’s one of a few announced games that we know about from PlayStation Studios. That has PlayStation owners desperate for more details, but it also means that Sony wants to get the game right because it has so much riding on the sequel to one of its highest-rated games ever.