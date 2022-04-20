GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Skate 4 is still a ways off. This is something that I’ve told fans of the series whenever they’ve asked me about it. And that continues to be the case. But that doesn’t mean the Skate team over at EA isn’t making any progress. The publisher is continually running tests for an early, pre-alpha version of Skate 4, and now video of that has leaked online.

This is Skate 4 pre-alpha footage. This is in line with what I've heard about where the game is at from multiple people. They're trying to get the feel right, which is probably the most important aspect of a Skate game. https://t.co/AXNV2Agk6z pic.twitter.com/nUINhghxLg — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) April 20, 2022

In a clip posted to Odysee.com, fans can see textureless skater grind and flip trick through a textureless world. This is obviously footage of the game from a prototyping phase. And this is something that fans of the series shoot take as a good sign because it indicates that EA is trying to make the game feel just right.

It’s also a sign that EA is serious about giving developers enough time to prototype ideas for their games. That is a design method that has proven popular and lucrative for EA’s Respawn Entertainment, and it’s one EA wants to replicate across its other studios.

Skate 4 is likely not due out any time this year, but we may hear more about the game soon.