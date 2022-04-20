GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Meta today held its big showcase for all of the games coming to the Quest 2 platform. There are some choice games this year, including Among Us VR and Cities VR. Here’s everything that’s coming to the Meta Quest 2 that the company showed off.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution

The first Saints and Sinners game is coming back with a new chapter, returning to New Orleans to follow the consequences of the previous game. The trailer shows a few brief gameplay shots, and story details. Retribution is due out later this year.

NFL Pro Era

StatusPro has made the first licensed NFL game for VR, NFL Pro Era. The player is an NFL quarterback who can participate in drills and compete in virtual games.

Among Us VR

The hugely popular Among Us is finally coming to VR, and it looks very spooky. The new VR perspective putting the player in the thick of the action makes everything seem a bit more claustrophobic. It’s coming to Meta Quest 2 by the end of 2022. Meta is also partnering with Schell Games on three new VR projects.

Red Matter 2

The sequel to Red Matter, the sci-fi narrative adventure game picks up where the first left off. Red Matter 2 adds new gameplay mechanics and puzzles. Developers Vertical Robot will reveal more details about the game later this year.

Espire 2

Espire 2 is a sequel to the stealth action title, which brings back the shadowy protagonist POE from the first title. It will feature a single-player story campaign, a multiplayer co-op campaign, new gadgets, and an enhanced AI system. It’s set to launch in November 2022.

Moss: Book II

Moss: Book II, which already launched on PlayStation VR, is now coming to Meta Quest 2 in summer. Developers Polyarc also showed off a new gameplay trailer on Quest 2.

Ruins Magus

We got another look at Ruins Magus, the VR JRPG developed by CharacterBank. The player character is a novice magician and must embark on a series of quests. It’s set to launch sometime later this year on Quest 2 and Steam VR.

Cities VR

Cities VR is one of the few games revealed at this showcase that has a definite release date: It’s set to launch on April 28. It’s a new translation of the city-building sim, with street-level perspective and a VR-friendly UI.

Resident Evil 4: The Mercenaries

Meta acknowledged during the show that the Mercenaries challenge mode is one of the most-requested features for RE4’s VR port. It launched today as a free update for those who already owned RE4 on Quest 2. It features VR-exclusive leaderboards, as well as new challenges, golden guns, and other extras.

Beat Saber’s Electronic Mixtape

Beat Saber is getting another infusion of new music. The Electronic Mixtape features, among other things, songs from deadmau5, Marshmello, and Zedd. It also has Darude’s Sandstorm. It has no confirmed release date yet.

Bonelab

The latest game from Stress Level Zero, the creators of Boneworks, is called Bonelab. The new game is an action-adventure game combat/physics sim. Bonelab will also support mods. It’s launching on Quest 2 and PCVR.

Ghostbusters VR

The surprise announcement at the end of the show was Ghostbusters VR. Developed by nDreams, the title casts the players as the titular Ghostbusters, and gives them tools to bust spirits. Unlike the films and the upcoming Illfonic game, it’s set in San Francisco. It can be played alone or with up to three co-op partners. It’s set to launch on Meta Quest 2 but has no release date yet.