Sega announced today that Sonic Origins will launch on June 23 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will retail for $40 for the base version.

Sonic Origins is a compilation that includes Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 and Knuckles, and Sonic CD. This is essentially all of Sonic’s iconic 2D platformers from the ’90s (no offense, Knuckles’ Chaotix).

You can play the games in Classic Mode, which presents the titles as the originally were, or in Anniversary Mode, which gives you unlimited lives, a new full screen display, and other enhancements.

You can also complete new in-game missions which earn you medallions. You can then use those to unlock content in a digital museum.