GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!
Alienware has revealed pictures and details about its latest machines. Starting today, it’s offering pre-orders for a new desktop and three new laptops, all with AMD Ryzen processors.
The desktop is the Aurora Ryzen Edition R14. It comes with a modified motherboard and an improved Legend design. It also has improved graphics and a new liquid cooling option. It looks similar to previous Aurora desktops. According to Alienware, it’s the first OEM desktop to ship with AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processors. It has hefty price tag for its good features, starting at $2,949.
The new offering includes two Alienware laptops, the M15 R7 and the M17 R5 (it’s easy to get the two confused). The M15 R7 features thinner Cryo-tech architecture. Both laptops have new fan tech that allows each to spin independently. The prices for the laptops start at $1,499 and $1,599, respectively.
The third laptop is the Dell G15. While not sold under the Alienware brand, it also features a Ryzen processor and is marketed towards gamers. It’s also the most affordable of all the options, starting at around $899.
All of Alienware’s machines are available starting today, except for some AMD Advantage Edition configurations of the M17 R5. Those will be available later in spring.
GamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. Learn more about membership.