GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Alienware has revealed pictures and details about its latest machines. Starting today, it’s offering pre-orders for a new desktop and three new laptops, all with AMD Ryzen processors.

The desktop is the Aurora Ryzen Edition R14. It comes with a modified motherboard and an improved Legend design. It also has improved graphics and a new liquid cooling option. It looks similar to previous Aurora desktops. According to Alienware, it’s the first OEM desktop to ship with AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processors. It has hefty price tag for its good features, starting at $2,949.

The new offering includes two Alienware laptops, the M15 R7 and the M17 R5 (it’s easy to get the two confused). The M15 R7 features thinner Cryo-tech architecture. Both laptops have new fan tech that allows each to spin independently. The prices for the laptops start at $1,499 and $1,599, respectively.

The third laptop is the Dell G15. While not sold under the Alienware brand, it also features a Ryzen processor and is marketed towards gamers. It’s also the most affordable of all the options, starting at around $899.

All of Alienware’s machines are available starting today, except for some AMD Advantage Edition configurations of the M17 R5. Those will be available later in spring.