Electronic Arts today revealed the latest game in the long-running F1 series, F1 2022. The new game, which is being developed by Codemasters like its predecessors, will release on July 1, 2022.

F1 2022 has a few new features. It has hybrid vehicles, a customizable hub called F1 Life, and sprint races. It also adds VR functionality with the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. It features an updated race day experience as well as the new Miami-inspired content pack.

Lee Mather, F1’s senior creative director at Codemasters, said in a statement, “We look forward to welcoming our players to the new era of Formula 1. Alongside the real-world changes, we have updated the physics to accommodate the new aero rules and re-worked the tyre model, making the handling more true to life. With new and updated circuits, Adaptive AI, F1 Life, and expanded gameplay options, there has never been a better time for players to take their seats and live the life of an F1 driver.”

The game launches on July 1 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.