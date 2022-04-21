GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!

Sulake is diving into the metaverse with a plan to launch a new, fully integrated web 3 Habbo server, dubbed Habbo X. That means it will create a new hotel for socializing in a world fueled by non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Helsinki, Finland-based Sulake said it plans to launch a full blockchain-based web 3 integration later this year.

With a focus on NFTs, Habbo X represents the company’s plan to focus on play-to-earn and tokenomics, where it issues NFTs that players will be able to buy, own, or resell if they wish. Players will be able to own their own rooms in the hotel world and create their own monetized play-to-earn games.

Habbo X will become a distinct space where the Habbo and NFT communities can mingle. Habbo X will become the 10th Habbo hote in operation.



The company previously launched its last hotel in 2012. That one was dubbed Habbo Turkey, a localized version for Turkish speakers.

“Habbo has always been at the forefront of creating virtual communities for social gamers and creators, and we want to spearhead this with the adoption of the new blockchain technologies,” said Valtteri Karu, CEO of Sulake, in a statement. “Our goal is to keep Habbo as a social pioneer of the endless possibilities available in the Web 3.0 metaverse.”

Sulake and its Habbo franchise were acquired by Azerion in 2020. Habbo has more than 850,000 active monthly users across 115 countries. Sulake was founded in 2000.

“The launch of Habbo X will come as a result of our efforts to introduce new and existing Habbo residents to the innovative features made possible due to Web 3.0 technology,” said Jurriaan van Teunenbroek, vice president of games and content at Azerion, in a statement. “With this new technology, we can reward our Habbo players and content creators in a way that was not possible before.”

One of the objections that users have about blockchain games is the amount of energy used by blockchain protocols, such as Ethereum, in order to authenticate ownership on the digital ledger. Habbo has tried to offset its environmental impact with Offsetra.