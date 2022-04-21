GamesBeat Summit 2022 returns with its largest event for leaders in gaming on April 26-28th. Reserve your spot here!
Nintendo and Sega are adding even more games to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service. As part of the $50-per-year Expansion Pack, players can now get access to Space Harrier II, Shining Force II, and Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball.
These games join a roster of existing Genesis hits as well as an ever-growing library of Nintendo 64 titles in the Expansion Pack. While Nintendo has not dropped large batches of games into NSO, it has maintained a steady pace of additions.
Notably, all three of the new Genesis games are from publisher Sega. So while the Genesis had plenty of third-party support, Nintendo is primarily working with Sega to fill out its offerings.
Shining Force II is a turn-based tactics game with a fantasy setting. It is like an even more RPG-ized version of Nintendo’s own Fire Emblem. Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball, an alleged video game, is a pinball adventure starring the titular blue rodent. And Space Harrier II is a run-and-gun arcade shooter.
Nintendo and Square Enix, meanwhile, refuse to release Super Mario RPG on Nintendo Switch Online.
